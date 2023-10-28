The Cardinals signed Baccellia off their practice squad Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Baccellia was cut by the Cardinals ahead of the 53-man roster deadline at the end of training camp, but he elected to join the team's practice squad Aug. 31. The undrafted wide receiver out of Washington made eight appearances for Arizona last season and caught seven of 10 passes for 45 yards.
More News
-
Andre Baccellia: Rejoins Arizona on practice squad•
-
Andre Baccellia: Let go by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Andre Baccellia: Records two catches Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Baccellia: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Cardinals' Andre Baccellia: Signed to active roster•
-
Andre Baccellia: Rejoining Cards' practice squad•