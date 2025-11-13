The Cardinals signed Baccellia from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Baccellia opted to stay in Arizona as a member of the team's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, but his addition to the active roster comes after the Cardinals placed fellow wide receivers Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (wrist) on injured reserve. With Marvin Harrison (appendix) ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers and Xavier Weaver (ankle) listed as questionable, Baccellia could play a meaningful role on offense in his 2025 regular-season debut.