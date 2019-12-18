Play

The Cardinals promoted Chachere to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals sent Kevin Peterson (shoulder) to injured reserve, so Chachere will add depth to the team's secondary. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Chachere hasn't played an NFL snap, so he'll likely work in a special-teams role.

