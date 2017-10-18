Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Dealing with quad injury
Ellington was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ellington's production fell off a cliff with Adrian Peterson in the backfield Sunday, but an ailment may have been to blame for no touches and only 13 offensive snaps. No matter, Ellington likely won't receive many, if any, carries moving forward, meaning he'll have to make his hay as a receiver. Without a significant snap count, he'll be hard-pressed to put up consistent production.
