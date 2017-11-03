Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Deemed questionable for Week 9
Ellington (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Ellington was a limited participant at practice Friday for the third consecutive day, resulting him earning a questionable designation for the Cardinals' second game in a row. With the team coming off a bye to give the veteran running back an additional week to heal up from the injury, Ellington's chances of playing Sunday would appear much greater than in the Week 7 game against the Rams, for which he was inactive. Ellington won't be in store for a major role behind lead back Adrian Peterson if he's active this time around.
