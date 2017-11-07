Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Earns 14 snaps Sunday

Ellington played 14 of 77 defensive snaps during Sunday's 20-10 win at San Francisco.

Limited in practice in advance of the game, Ellington's usage wasn't a surprise in the least. Moreover, with Adrian Peterson taking on a ridiculous 37 carries, Ellington was relegated to a change-of-pace option, reeling in two of three passes for 14 yards. The preceding development doesn't bode well for many touches in the future, but Ellington seems to be healthier than he has in weeks following a full walk-through Monday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Because current starting quarterback Drew Stanton has averaged 6.3 yards per attempt in his career, Ellington could be the recipient of regular check downs during the second half of the season.