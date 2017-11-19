Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Healthy scratch Sunday
Ellington (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians has made Ellington a healthy scratch, allowing Kerwynn Williams, Elijhaa Penny and D.J. Foster to serve as potential change-of-pace options to Adrian Peterson.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Notches first TD of season•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Earns 14 snaps Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Returns Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Scheduled to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Deemed questionable for Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Limited Thursday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...