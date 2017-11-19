Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Healthy scratch Sunday

Ellington (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians has made Ellington a healthy scratch, allowing Kerwynn Williams, Elijhaa Penny and D.J. Foster to serve as potential change-of-pace options to Adrian Peterson.

