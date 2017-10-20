Cardinals' Andre Ellington: In line to play Sunday

Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that he thinks Ellington (quadriceps) will be able to play Sunday against the Rams, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Despite the show of confidence, Ellington wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, so there's still some reason to believe that he'll be a game-time decision. On top of that, the recent addition of Adrian Peterson to Arizona's backfield has made Ellington mostly suitable for just PPR formats. Sunday's game is taking place in London, but unlike the other London matchups previously this season, kickoff will happen at the normal time of 1:00 PM EDT.