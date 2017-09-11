Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Increased workload imminent
Ellington is in line for an increased workload due to the likely upcoming absence of David Johnson (wrist), Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the nature of Johnson's injury Monday, stating he has a dislocated left wrist. Rookie running back T.J. Logan is currently recovering from surgery on the same ailment, which requires an 8-12 week rehab process. In the meantime, Kerwynn Williams has already been named the feature RB, but his lack of pass-catching chops places Ellington in an intriguing position. During his 20-snap stint Sunday in Detroit, Ellington hauled in two of three passes for 35 yards, which lines up with his 68-percent career catch rate.
