Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Limited Thursday
Ellington (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ellington was also limited during the Cardinals' first practice of the week Wednesday, but the expectation remains that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against San Francisco with Arizona coming off a bye. Even if that's the case, Ellington isn't expected to see much work outside of obvious passing downs, as Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin implied that the team intends to lean heavily on an Adrian Peterson-led ground game in Week 9 with Drew Stanton set to make his first start of season in place of the injured Carson Palmer (arm).
