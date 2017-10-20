Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Listed as questionable for London
Ellington (quadriceps) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams in London, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ellington was held out of practice all week, but Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday that he thinks the veteran will be able to play. While he didn't get any touches in Adrian Peterson's Cardinals debut, Ellington could re-emerge as a PPR factor if Arizona struggles to run the ball or is forced into catch-up mode Sunday. Given that the quad injury is also a factor, Ellington belongs on the bench or waiver wire in most leagues.
