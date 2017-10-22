Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Not available Sunday

Ellington (quadriceps) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams in London, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With the Cardinals' bye on tap in Week 8, Ellington will be handed three whole weeks to recover from his bout with an injured quad. None of the team's other running backs are accomplished pass catchers, meaning Adrian Peterson should only leave the field in order to get the occasional breather from Kerwynn Williams and Elijhaa Penny.