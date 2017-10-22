Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Not available Sunday
Ellington (quadriceps) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams in London, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With the Cardinals' bye on tap in Week 8, Ellington will be handed three whole weeks to recover from his bout with an injured quad. None of the team's other running backs are accomplished pass catchers, meaning Adrian Peterson should only leave the field in order to get the occasional breather from Kerwynn Williams and Elijhaa Penny.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Listed as questionable for London game•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: In line to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Takes back seat to Peterson•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...