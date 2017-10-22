Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Not expected to play Sunday

Ellington (quadriceps) is not expected to play Sunday against the Rams in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ellington didn't practice all week, but is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Given that he also didn't get any touches in Adrian Peterson's team debut in Week 6, he looks too risky of an option.

