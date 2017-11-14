Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Notches first TD of season

Ellington played 43 of 80 offensive snaps during Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks en route to two carries for four yards and one touchdown and three receptions (on six targets) for 26 yards.

In his return from a one-game absence Week 10, Ellington managed just 14 of the Cardinals' 77 offensive snaps, receiving two touches (both catches) in the process. On Thursday, he actually handled seven more snaps on offense than starting RB Adrian Peterson. Of course, Peterson was a workhorse on the ground with 21 rushes for 29 yards, which will contain Ellington primarily to pass-catching duty. On the season, Ellington is averaging 4.1 catches on 6.3 targets for 37.1 yards per game, but Thursday's TD marked his first of 2017.