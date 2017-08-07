Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Plays most of first half

Ellington had five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys.

With David Johnson and Chris Johnson both held out, Kerwynn Williams handled the opening drive and capped it off with a touchdown. Ellington then played throughout the rest of the first half, suggesting he's only No. 4 in the current pecking order. With his experiment at wide receiver ending earlier this offseason, Ellington is now battling Williams for what might only be one roster spot, though both players saw their odds improve when rookie fifth-round pick T.J. Logan dislocated his wrist during Thursday's game. Chris Johnson is the best handcuff bet for David Johnson owners.