Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Plays most of first half
Ellington had five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys.
With David Johnson and Chris Johnson both held out, Kerwynn Williams handled the opening drive and capped it off with a touchdown. Ellington then played throughout the rest of the first half, suggesting he's only No. 4 in the current pecking order. With his experiment at wide receiver ending earlier this offseason, Ellington is now battling Williams for what might only be one roster spot, though both players saw their odds improve when rookie fifth-round pick T.J. Logan dislocated his wrist during Thursday's game. Chris Johnson is the best handcuff bet for David Johnson owners.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Moving back to RB•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Move to wide receiver confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Poised for more snaps in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Returns to desert•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Averages 3.5 touches per game•
-
Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Held to single touch•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...