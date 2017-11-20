Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Released Monday
The Cardinals released Ellington on Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ellington caught 23 passes for 210 yards during a three-game stretch in Weeks 3-5, but his productivity largely was a symptom of shortcomings with the Arizona offense. He faded from relevance shortly after the team traded for Adrian Peterson, ultimately landing on the inactive list for Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans. Ellington could get a look elsewhere as a potential passing-down specialist. He showed some promise early in his career, but he's never had much luck staying healthy and seems to have lost much of his explosiveness along the way. D.J. Foster and Kerwynn Williams spelled Peterson on passing downs in Sunday's loss.
