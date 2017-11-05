Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Scheduled to play Sunday
Ellington (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, will play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Ellington missed the Cardinals' last game in Week 7 against the Rams, but with a bye week to heal up from the quad injury, it looks as though the running back will be ready to go Sunday. Though the Oct. 10 acquisition of Adrian Peterson has resulted in fewer snaps and carries for Ellington, the Clemson product still ranks as head coach Bruce Arians' preferred pass catcher out of the backfield. That may allow Ellington to retain some appeal in deeper PPR settings, but it may be hard to justify rostering him elsewhere.
