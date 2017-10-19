Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Sits out practice Thursday
Ellington (quadriceps) was held out of Thursday's practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Ellington had been limited in the Cardinals' first practice of the week Wednesday, so his downgrade to not participating Thursday isn't the most reassuring sign that he'll be healthy enough to suit up Sunday against the Rams. His health notwithstanding, Ellington's fantasy value has seemed to plateau with the newly acquired Adrian Peterson having taken over as the Cardinals' top ball carrier, effectively closing any window Ellington had for seeing involvement in the ground game while David Johnson (wrist) remains on injured reserve. Ellington, who has registered nine catches in each of the Cardinals' past two contests, will still retain relevancy in PPR settings, however.
