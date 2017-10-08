Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Snags nine receptions in loss
Ellington hauled in nine of 10 targets for 65 yards and lost two yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles.
Perhaps no Cardinal has benefited more from the loss of David Johnson than Ellington, who is well on his way to shattering career marks in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. The Cardinals seem to be giving Chris Johnson the bulk of the carrying while letting Ellington catch passes out of the backfield. His three straight games of at least five catches should, alone, place him on radars in PPR leagues. Don't be surprised if he starts eating into Johnson's carries as well as the veteran back has averaged just over two yards per carry over the last three weeks.
