Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Still limited by quad injury
Ellington (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Absent from the Cardinals' last game Oct. 22 versus the Rams in London, Ellington hasn't been able to ditch his quad injury, despite having a Week 8 bye to focus entirely on rehabilitation. He's proven susceptible to injury throughout his four-plus years in the NFL, so Ellington's status will be one to watch as the week continues. No matter if he's able to suit up Sunday at San Francisco, Adrian Peterson is expected to receive most of the snaps out of the backfield, keeping Ellington and the remaining running backs in the shadows.
