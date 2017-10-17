Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Takes back seat to Peterson

Ellington was not targeted nor did he record a carry in Sunday' 38-33 win over Tampa Bay.

Many expected the addition of Adrian Peterson to shake up Arizona's backfield, but few could have guessed that it would have been so dramatic, with 134 yards and two scores in his first game in red and black. Ellington, meanwhile, saw his production take a dive from 82.7 yards per game over the past three weeks to nada. Arizona was up 31-6 after three quarters and so there was less need for a scat back like Ellington than a power-puncher like Peterson. Moving forward, Ellington might still be able to make an impact as a receiver, his strongest suit and an area in which Peterson has seldom been a major factor, but Ellington's value has definitely taken a big fall in the past week.