Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Tops 100 total yards vs. Niners
Ellington rushed five times for 18 yards and caught nine of 14 targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory over the 49ers.
Ellington's final stat line would have looked a little rosier had he gotten both feet inbounds on a potential 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Still, the 28-year-old scatback paced the Cardinals in targets Sunday and ultimately finished with over 100 yards of total offense. With both Chris Johnson and Kerwynn Williams having proved ineffective in lead roles thus far, it seems Ellington is here to stay and, having carved himself out a large role in the passing game, should particularly be a worthwhile fantasy option in PPR formats moving forward.
