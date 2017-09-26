Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Totals 81 yards
Ellington caught five of eight targets for 59 yards and rushed five times for 22 yards in Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Ellington surprisingly led the Cardinals in rushing, illustrating just how much they struggled in that department on the night. By doing so in seven fewer carries than Chris Johnson, however, Ellington could make a push for more handoffs in Week 4. Already a superior pass-catcher to Johnson, Ellington trailed only Larry Fitzgerald in the major receiving categories Monday. As a result, if he can get more carries, Ellington's fantasy stock could rise thanks to his versatility in David Johnson's (wrist) absence.
