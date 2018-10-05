Cardinals' Andre Smith: Full practice Thursday
Smith (elbow) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Smith injured his elbow in Week 1 and has missed all games since, but appears to be on track to play in Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. Assuming he does not suffer a setback, Smith looks on track to take over his normal position at starting right tackle.
