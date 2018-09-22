Smith (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Smith continues to nurse an elbow injury sustained during Arizona's season opener, and will miss his second straight contest of the season. A timetable for the starting right tackle's recovery remains to be disclosed, but Blaine Clausell will continue to fill in at right tackle until Smith is able to return to the field.

