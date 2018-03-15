Smith (knee) signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Smith is getting up there in age considering he turned 31 years old in January, but he appeared to have something left in the tank last season with the Bengals prior to landing on injured reserve in December. While it isn't clear where the veteran stands in his recovery from a sprained knee, there doesn't seem to be any concern Smith won't be ready to roll by the time training camp rolls around in late July.