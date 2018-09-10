Cardinals' Andre Smith: Undergoing MRI on elbow
Smith suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Redskins and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Smith is the starting right tackle for the Cardinals this season, and it's unknown at this time how serious the injury is. Expect another update on Smith's status after the results from the MRI come back.
