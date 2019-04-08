Cardinals' Andrew Lauderdale: Heading to Arizona
Lauderdale signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Lauderdale most recently played for the Arizona Hotshots in the now defunct AAF, and previously spent time with the 49ers. He'll now look to make an impression during OTAs and training camp in order to earn a depth spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster.
