Wingard suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wingard was carted off the field in the first half of the team defeat, and he was ultimately unable to return to the contest. The safety avoided a ligament injury, but his timeline to return to action is currently uncertain. Wingard has compiled 23 total tackles (10 solo), an interception and a forced fumble over four contests to open the season, and in his absence, Wydett Williams will stand to operate in a prominent role in Arizona's secondary.