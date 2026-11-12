Wingard (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Wingard has been working through a knee injury for the past month, but he's now dealing with a groin issue that he may have picked up against the Seahawks in Week 9, when he logged 12 tackles (four solo) while playing every single defensive snap. Wingard has two more chances to practice in full and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Kitan Crawford and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would be the top candidates to start next to Budda Baker at safety if Wingard cannot play in Week 10.