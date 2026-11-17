Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Wingard (wrist/hand) will be "out for an extended period of time," Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wingard suffered wrist and hand injuries during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams on Sunday, when he logged 11 tackles (six solo) and a pass defense. It's possible that the veteran defensive back goes on injured reserve, and in his absence, the Cardinals will turn to Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford or Kei'Trel Clark to fill in at safety alongside Budda Baker.