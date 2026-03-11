Arizona signed Wingard to a one-year, $3 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.comreports.

Wingard emerged as a starting option at safety for the Jaguars last year, recording 84 tackles (45 solo), nine passes defensed (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances, but with the Cardinals in 2026 he stands to operate in a backup capacity behind Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Budda Baker. If Wingard outperforms expectations on his 'prove-it' deal with Arizona, however, he'll stand to draw increased demand as a free agent in 2027.