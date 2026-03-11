Cardinals' Andrew Wingard: Inks one-year deal with Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona signed Wingard to a one-year, $3 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.comreports.
Wingard emerged as a starting option at safety for the Jaguars last year, recording 84 tackles (45 solo), nine passes defensed (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances, but with the Cardinals in 2026 he stands to operate in a backup capacity behind Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Budda Baker. If Wingard outperforms expectations on his 'prove-it' deal with Arizona, however, he'll stand to draw increased demand as a free agent in 2027.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Production surges in 2025•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Won't play vs. Indianapolis•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: DNP again with concussion•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: In concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Performs well in Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Five tackles in easy victory•