Isabella (back) is not practicing Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Isabella could be facing increased opportunities if he manages to suit up against the Raiders in Week 2, with Rondale Moore (hamstring) not practicing and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) still absent. However, unless he can significantly upgrade his status Friday, it looks like Isabella is trending in the wrong direction.
