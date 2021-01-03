Isabella is listed as active Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona is down two of its top three wide receivers, with Larry Fitzgerald (groin) inactive and Christian Kirk (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, coach Kliff Kingsbury has opted to allow Isabella to suit up for the first time since Week 13. Prior to his string of three straight absences, Isabella recorded a trio of 20-plus yard catches between Weeks 2 and 5, but despite those big plays, he averaged just 10.7 YPC and 6.6 YPT on his 34 targets across 12 appearances. He'll contend for reps with KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield behind No. 1 WR DeAndre Hopkins.