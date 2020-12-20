Isabella (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
The Cardinals' receiving corps otherwise is intact, so Isabella's services aren't needed for a second straight contest. Beyond the top trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, KeeSean Johnson and (to a lesser extent) Trent Sherfield are the options available at wide receiver.
