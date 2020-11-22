Isabella recorded one catch (on two targets) for six yards during Thursday's 28-21 loss at Seattle.

Prior to the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Isabella logged between 30 and 50 percent of the snaps on offense in five of seven games. Since then, though, the range has been 15 to 27 percent over the last three contests. The result has been four receptions (on six targets) for 30 yards and no scores during the most recent stretch. On top of that, Isabella hasn't had a grab of 20-plus yards since Week 5. With little to no output to speak of on a weekly basis of late, he's tough to trust on the fantasy front.