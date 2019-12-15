Isabella (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella boasts nice peripheral numbers (23.1 YPC and 15.4 YPT) on 12 targets to date in his career. Having said that, outside receivers in the Cardinals offense under coach Kliff Kingsbury have taken a back seat to Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. As a result, Isabella is a speculative dart, at best, against Cleveland's eighth-ranked pass defense (217.8 yards per game).