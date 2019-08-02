Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Dealing with injured knee
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Isabella is tending to a "minor" knee injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Isabella was removed from practice Thursday due to an undisclosed injury to his right leg, which has since been clarified. The rookie is vying for a role in an offense that will routinely trot out 3-4 wide receivers per play, so missing any action and potentially a preseason game won't help his cause for immediate reps. On the other hand, the Cardinals committed a second-round pick to Isabella, meaning he should be given plenty of opportunity to work in tandem with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jones rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...
-
QB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...