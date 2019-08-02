Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Isabella is tending to a "minor" knee injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Isabella was removed from practice Thursday due to an undisclosed injury to his right leg, which has since been clarified. The rookie is vying for a role in an offense that will routinely trot out 3-4 wide receivers per play, so missing any action and potentially a preseason game won't help his cause for immediate reps. On the other hand, the Cardinals committed a second-round pick to Isabella, meaning he should be given plenty of opportunity to work in tandem with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.