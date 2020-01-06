Isabella hauled in nine of 13 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in 15 games during the 2019 season.

A 2019 second-rounder, Isabella show off his game-breaking ability twice as a rookie, posting an 88-yard TD in Week 9 and a 55-yard grab Week 10. Those plays aside, he managed just 11 touches for 61 yards from scrimmage while returning five kickoffs for 105 yards. With a full offseason to develop chemistry with Kyler Murray, Isabella should have a chance to flash more often next season, especially with just two incumbent outside receivers (Trent Sherfield and Keesean Johnson) to contend with.