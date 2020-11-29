Isabella caught four of six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to New England.

Isabella ranked second behind DeAndre Hopkins in catches, yards and targets as Kyler Murray threw for just 170 yards while being held without a passing touchdown for the first time all season. The 2019 second-round pick played a larger role with Larry Fitzgerald (illness) unavailable, and Isabella should continue to see some extra attention from Murray against the Rams in Week 13 with Fitzgerald unlikely to come off the COVID-19 list in time to return.