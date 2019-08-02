Isabella left Thursday's practice with a right leg injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella also wasn't spotted at practice Friday, so his status is worth monitoring. Once he's back on the field, Isabella will look to secure a role behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. If the 2019 second-rounder winds up being the team's No. 3 wide receiver -- a plausible outcome -- there's some fantasy utility to be had, given the context of working within coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories