Isabella expects to line up in the slot in 2020, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella did little as a rookie in 2019 despite suiting up for 15 games. He managed to flash the 4.31 speed that made him a second-round pick in the form of an 88-yard touchdown Week 9 and a 55-yard catch Week 10, but those two plays accounted for most of his rookie production. Consistent reps out of the slot could provide Isabella the path he needs for playing time Year 2, but his upside will nonetheless be capped behind all of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.