Isabella rushed twice for 11 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory at Cincinnati.

With Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) sidelined, Isabella got 13 percent of the offensive snaps for a second consecutive game. And for the second contest in a row, Isabella's only touches were carries. As a 2019 second-rounder, Isabella still is waiting for his first career target, which will be even more difficult to attain if one or both of Kirk and Byrd return Sunday against the Falcons.

