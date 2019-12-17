Isabella lost one yard on his only carry and recorded a four-yard catch during Sunday's 38-24 victory versus the Browns.

Limited by a shoulder injury in practice last week, Isabella still managed to receive his usual share of offensive snaps (25 percent). However, he's been unable to strike as he did in Weeks 9 and 10, when he had an 88-yard TD and 55-yard reception, respectively. Otherwise, Isabella has managed 71 yards from scrimmage on his 11 other touches. He'll look to end his rookie season on a high note, starting with a Week 16 matchup versus a Seahawks defense that has surrendered the seventh-most catches (184) to wide receivers through 14 games.