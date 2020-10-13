Isabella reeled in two of three targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 30-10 road victory against the Jets.

Isabella's long reception went for 24 yards, which was the sixth-longest play for the Cardinals on the day. After getting blanked in the season opener, he's averaged exactly three targets per game, with three of them resulting in 20 or more yards. Aside from those grabs, though, Isabella has managed 37 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Considering his hit-or-miss status, it's difficult to trust in him for output on a weekly basis.