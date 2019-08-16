Isabella was targeted four times, coming up with a 59-yard touchdown pass during Thursday's 33-26 loss to Oakland.

Isabella wasn't targeted until the fourth quarter, and even then he was unable to connect with quarterback Charles Kanoff on his first three targets. The fourth time was the charm as Kanoff launched a pass down field and Isabella separated from his defender to race in for a 59-yard touchdown. Isabella's speed is what got him drafted in the second round. While it might take him a bit of time to adjust from UMass' typical schedule to the NFL, Thursday showed that Isabella really only needs one play to make a difference in the game and stat sheet.