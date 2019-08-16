Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Hauls in long touchdown
Isabella was targeted four times, coming up with a 59-yard touchdown pass during Thursday's 33-26 loss to Oakland.
Isabella wasn't targeted until the fourth quarter, and even then he was unable to connect with quarterback Charles Kanoff on his first three targets. The fourth time was the charm as Kanoff launched a pass down field and Isabella separated from his defender to race in for a 59-yard touchdown. Isabella's speed is what got him drafted in the second round. While it might take him a bit of time to adjust from UMass' typical schedule to the NFL, Thursday showed that Isabella really only needs one play to make a difference in the game and stat sheet.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Wears sleeve on knee at practice•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Seeking to play in preseason Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Back in business•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Inching toward return to practice•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Dealing with injured knee•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Exits Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...