Isabella (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Baltimore, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella made waves during the offseason program, but a knee injury suffered early in training camp appears to have put him behind the eight ball, resulting in just special teams work in the season opener and a healthy scratch Week 2. With Michael Crabtree set to make his Cardinals debut Sunday, Isabella may need an injury and/or a downturn in play from another wide receiver in this corps to see the field on game day.