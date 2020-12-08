Isabella tallied two receptions (on five targets) for seven yards during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.

Isabella has been active for all 12 of the Cardinals' games this season, but a minimal snap count in most of them has quelled his production. He has been given more of an opportunity the last two contests with Larry Fitzgerald (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, topping out at a season-high 84 percent of the snaps on offense Sunday. Still, Isabella has only managed more than 14 yards once in the past seven outings, so he can't be trusted, even with extra chances to contribute.