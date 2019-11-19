Isabella gathered in one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 36-26 defeat at San Francisco.

Prior to Sunday's performance, Isabella boasted a perfect catch rate on his six career targets, so it was only a matter of time before there was a blemish on his stat line. Still, he was unable to break free for a gain of 40-plus yards, as he had done in the Cardinals' previous two contests. With a bye week on tap, Isabella's next chance to do so arrives Sunday, Dec. 1 against the Rams.