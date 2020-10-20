Isabella was blanked on two targets during Monday's 38-10 win in Dallas.
The Cardinals took deep shots to Isabella on both of the first two drives of the game, but he seemed to have difficulty locating those balls and wasn't heard from thereafter. Later, in the second quarter, Christian Kirk hauled in a bomb from Kyler Murray and took it to the house for an 80-yard TD. Clearly, the Cardinals aren't afraid to allow Murray to unleash such throws a few times per game, but Isabella wasn't the beneficiary on this night. Considering his standing as the team's No. 4 WR, Isabella remains a hit-or-miss option.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Has another catch of 20-plus yards•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Puts up dud Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Makes two TD catches•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: In line for more work•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Records 67 yards in win•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Logs limited snaps Week 1•